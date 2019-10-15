Kolovery down Kalina United in Football League 2019

Mumbai: A determined FC Kolovery worked hard to put it across a spirited Kalina United by a close 2-1 margin in a well-contested seventh round match of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Opportunistic striker Bhomeet Vakharia and Aniket Kumar struck a goal each to help FC Kolovery snatch victory while, Kalina United put up a strong fight and scored one goal through Melvin Barboza.

Fancied Air India Colony Boys recorded an identical 2-1 win against Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ in another interesting encounter. Jaydeep Panarkar and Astle Pereira scored a goal each for the victors and Village Boys scored through Kunal Patil’s efforts.

In the third match, Kalina Village Boys ‘B’ rode on striker Faizan Shaikh’s lone goal to overcome FC Kolovery Z3 1-0.

Results:

Men’s round-7: FC Kolovery: 2 (Bhomeet Vakharia. Aniket Kumar) bt Kalina United: 1 (Melvin Barboza); Air India Colony Boys: 2 (Jaydeep Panarkar, Astle Pereira) bt Kalina Village Boys ‘A’: 1 (Kunal Patil); Kalina Village Boys ‘B’: 1 (Faizan Shaikh) bt FC Kolovery Z3 0.