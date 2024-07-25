'Koi Dilchaspi Nahin Hai': Shoaib Malik Says He is No Longer Interested In Representing Pakistan; Video

Pakistan veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik | Photo: Twitter Image

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has declared that he has no intention of playing for the national team again and is satisfied with how his career has panned out over the years. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder suggested that he hasn't retired yet.

The former Pakistan captain last played for the national side in November 2021 and didn't play the next two T20 World Cups despite tons of experience. The 42-year-old made his first international appearance in 1999 and has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20Is.

I have no interest in playing for Pakistan again. Shoaib Malik



Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Malik said he will keep playing in the T20 leagues

"Main bahut khush hoon, bahut satisfied hoon after playing for so many years aur meri koi dilchaspi nahin hai ki main Pakistan team se khelun. 2 formats se already maine retirement le li hai. Main abhi bhi leagues khelta hoon aur enjoy kar raha hoon us cheez ko. Jahan opportunity milti hai usko avail karne ki koshish karta hoon. Lekin playing for Pakistan, abhi koi dilchaspi nahin hai. Jab main retirement loonga woh har kism ki cricket se hogi."

(I'm quite satisfied after playing for so many years, but no longer interested in featuring for Pakistan. I play in the T20 leagues and try to avail any opportunity that's available. However, I no longer have the desire to play for Pakistan).

"Many players in the Indian team have never played in Pakistan" - Shoaib Malik

With India highly uncertain of visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, Malik believes politics should not come in the way and hopes for India to return the favour to Pakistan, who visited India for the 2023 World Cup. He stated:

"Any issues or disputes between the two countries are a separate matter and should be resolved separately in whatever way is necessary. Politics should not come into sports. The Pakistan team went to India last year, and now the Indian team has the opportunity to come here. I think many players in the Indian team have never played in Pakistan, so this would be a good opportunity for them. We are very hospitable people, and I am sure the Indian team should definitely come."