'Kohli's fitness better than Babar's': Abdul Razzaq on comparison between the star batsmen

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the finest players of their generation. While Kohli has already cemented himself as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Babar has shown early signs of having the consistency to match his Indian counterpart. Both batsmen have often been compared, and while there are plenty of similarities with regards to the manner in which they play, the comparison debate does make for healthy conversation within the cricket space.

Read Also Identify who is Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in their childhood picture wearing similar shirts,...

In an interview with the Times of India, Razzaq called Virat an 'outstanding' player. What puts him above Babar, according to Razzaq, is his fitness.

"Virat is an outstanding and fantastic player. The best part is that he takes his team along. His intent is always positive. He utilises his skills very well. The main thing is that his fitness is world-class. Babar Azam's fitness is not like that of Virat Kohli's. Babar needs to work more on his fitness," Razzaq said.

Babar is Pakistan's number one player. Babar is in fact the world number 1 batter (ODIs). Be it in any format of the game, Test, ODI, or T20I, he has been consistently performing well. Every country has one player like them (Virat and Babar)," he added.

Razzaq further went on to urge fans to refrain from comparisons between the two star batsmen, as both are excellent in their own way.

"We don't need to compare them. It's like asking, who is better - Kapil Dev or Imran Khan? These comparisons are not good. Kohli is a good player in India. Similarly, Babar Azam is a good player in Pakistan. Kohli is a world-class player, and Babar is too. But Kohli's fitness is way better than Babar's," he opined.