'Such a warm gesture': Netizens thrilled as video of Virat Kohli-Babar Azam interactions goes viral ahead of Asia Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam greet each other during practice session in Dubai |

Netizens were left thrilled after a video of a brief interaction between two modern-day greats, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam went viral across social media platforms.

The Pakistan captain can be seen shaking hands and having a small chat with the Indian stalwart in a video shared by BCCI.

The Indian team began its practice sessions in Dubai on August 24 ahead of the Asia Cup. BCCI shared a video on its Twitter page sharing the information captioned, Hello DUBAI, Hugs, smiles and warm-ups as we begin prep for #AsiaCup2022.

In the video shared by BCCI, players from the Indian team can be seen interacting and exchanging pleasantries with the players of the Afghanistan and Pakistan teams too.

Fans took to social media to react over the video with many calling it a positive move.

Here are a few reactions

