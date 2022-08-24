e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to use special bat for India-Pakistan match, see pic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli |

Virat Kohli is going through the longest lean patch of his career and the star batsman appears to be leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to regain his lost touch.

The former India captain will look to unleash a new weapon when he dons the India jersey against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter on August 28 in Dubai.

A picture doing the rounds of social media suggests Kohli will be opting for a special bat for the crucial encounter.

Earlier, Kohli insisted that he is ready to do anything to help team India win the Asia Cup 2022.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Star Sports quoted Kohli as saying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to use special bat for India-Pakistan match, see pic

RECENT STORIES

'Preliminary report says Sonali Phogat's death by cardiac arrest,' says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Preliminary report says Sonali Phogat's death by cardiac arrest,' says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Haryana: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

Haryana: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

Indian government forced Twitter to put 'agent' on payroll: Whistleblower claims to US media

Indian government forced Twitter to put 'agent' on payroll: Whistleblower claims to US media

Jharkhand mining case: CBI raids Prem Prakash's residence close aide of Hemant Soren; finds weapons

Jharkhand mining case: CBI raids Prem Prakash's residence close aide of Hemant Soren; finds weapons

Gotabaya Rajapaksa may return to Sri Lanka; human rights body tells govt to give him protection

Gotabaya Rajapaksa may return to Sri Lanka; human rights body tells govt to give him protection