Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to use special bat for India-Pakistan match, see pic

Virat Kohli is going through the longest lean patch of his career and the star batsman appears to be leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to regain his lost touch.

The former India captain will look to unleash a new weapon when he dons the India jersey against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter on August 28 in Dubai.

A picture doing the rounds of social media suggests Kohli will be opting for a special bat for the crucial encounter.

Earlier, Kohli insisted that he is ready to do anything to help team India win the Asia Cup 2022.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Star Sports quoted Kohli as saying.