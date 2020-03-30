Kobe Bryant's farewell towel sold for more than USD 30k in online auction

The towel that basketball legend Kobe Bryant draped over the shoulders during his farewell speech in 2016 has been sold for more than USD 30,000 at a virtual auction.

Finally, the towel has been sold for USD 33,077.16, as per the president of Iconic Auctions, Jeff Woolf," CNN reported.

The winning bid was made by David Kohler, who is an avid Los Angeles Lakers collector.

"He (Kohler) is a devoted Lakers fan. His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California," CNN quoted Jeff Woolf as saying.