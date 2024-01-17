 KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series

KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series

Rahul has been named in the 16-member squad for the first Tests against Ben Stokes-led England team, with the Test series opener starting on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul at Shri Mookambika Temple | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter KL Rahul has sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika at a temple in Kollur in the district of Udupi, Karnataka on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

Rahul has been named in the 16-member squad for the first Tests against Ben Stokes-led England team, with the Test series opener starting on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KL Rahul is not part of the T20I series against Afghanistan as he is on break after the ODI and Test series against South Africa.

The photo went viral social media, where KL Rahul is inside the Shri Mookambika Temple and receiving Prasadam.

KL Rahul was part of Test squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended in draw. In the first Test, the 31-year-old scored 101 and 4 runs. In the following match, he scored eight runs in an innings.

Team India was the first Asian team to win a Test match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, which has been dominated by Proteas since 1992.

Read Also
KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics
article-image

KL Rahul likely to focus on batting in England Test series

KL Rahul is likely to be relieved of wicketkeeping duties as Team India management wanted the Karnataka cricketer to focus only on batting in the upcoming Test series against England.

Team management doesn't want to give KL Rahul an undue strain on his back, given his recent back surgery.

KL Rahul has been donning the hat of wicketkeeper batter ever since return to international cricket after an injury layoff during the Asia Cup 2023. He also kept the wickets during the ODI World Cup last year as well as Test series against South Africa.

KS Bharat is likely to take up wicketkeeping duties during the five-match Test series against England. Uttar Pradesh youngster Dhruv Jurel received maiden call-up for the England Tests. However, it reported that Jurel was added backup wicketkeeper due to unavailability of Ishan Kishan.

Read Also
SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Extra Fire Was Missing' - KL Rahul On Team India's 'Mental Shift' After...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings

ICC Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings

'Will Actually Take A Picture & Post It Up': Shamar Joseph On Taking Maiden Wicket Of Steve Smith In...

'Will Actually Take A Picture & Post It Up': Shamar Joseph On Taking Maiden Wicket Of Steve Smith In...

Sue Redfern Becomes First ICC-Appointed Female Neutral Umpire For Bilateral Series

Sue Redfern Becomes First ICC-Appointed Female Neutral Umpire For Bilateral Series

IND vs ENG Tests: England Could Open Bowling With Two Spinners, Hints James Anderson

IND vs ENG Tests: England Could Open Bowling With Two Spinners, Hints James Anderson

KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series

KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series