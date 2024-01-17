KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series

KL Rahul at Shri Mookambika Temple | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter KL Rahul has sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika at a temple in Kollur in the district of Udupi, Karnataka on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

Rahul has been named in the 16-member squad for the first Tests against Ben Stokes-led England team, with the Test series opener starting on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KL Rahul is not part of the T20I series against Afghanistan as he is on break after the ODI and Test series against South Africa.

The photo went viral social media, where KL Rahul is inside the Shri Mookambika Temple and receiving Prasadam.

KL Rahul visited Sri Mookambika Temple for blessings ahead of England Test series. pic.twitter.com/NaZP7oWR3p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2024

KL Rahul was part of Test squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended in draw. In the first Test, the 31-year-old scored 101 and 4 runs. In the following match, he scored eight runs in an innings.

Team India was the first Asian team to win a Test match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, which has been dominated by Proteas since 1992.

Read Also KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics

KL Rahul likely to focus on batting in England Test series

KL Rahul is likely to be relieved of wicketkeeping duties as Team India management wanted the Karnataka cricketer to focus only on batting in the upcoming Test series against England.

Team management doesn't want to give KL Rahul an undue strain on his back, given his recent back surgery.

KL Rahul has been donning the hat of wicketkeeper batter ever since return to international cricket after an injury layoff during the Asia Cup 2023. He also kept the wickets during the ODI World Cup last year as well as Test series against South Africa.

KS Bharat is likely to take up wicketkeeping duties during the five-match Test series against England. Uttar Pradesh youngster Dhruv Jurel received maiden call-up for the England Tests. However, it reported that Jurel was added backup wicketkeeper due to unavailability of Ishan Kishan.