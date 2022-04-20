KL Rahul set to marry Athiya Shetty later this year?

Star India cricketer and captain of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul is all set to tie the knot later this year, as per reports.

The opening batsman has been in a relationship with actress Athiya Shetty for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, the marriage is all set for a 2022 ‘Winter’ Wedding. The entertainment website quoted unnamed sources close to the Shettys and reported that preparations for the wedding are already underway.

Athiya has been a regular feature at all LSG games, cheering KL Rahul and his team in the IPL 2022.

Rahul had celebrated his 30th birthday couple of days back and Athiya had shared an emotional post wishing the cricketer. She wrote,” anywhere with you, happy birthday”, accompanied by a few of their photos.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:51 AM IST