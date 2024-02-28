KL Rahul Flies To London To Consult Specialist For Quad Injury; Jasprit Bumrah To Return For IND vs ENG 5th Test: Report

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Twitter

The uncertainty looms over KL Rahul's participation for the fifth and final Test of the series against England as he reportedly travelled to London to consult a specialist for his quadriceps injury.

KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test due to injury and BCCI stated that he was '90 percent', indicating his return for remaining matches of the ongoing series. However, the right-handed was ruled out for next two Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi as he wasn't fully recovered from quadriceps injury.

As per the report by Cribuzz, The BCCI and National Cricket Academy (NCA) decided to send KL Rahul to London to seek an expert opinion regarding his injury and undergoing treatment for a close to week. The report further suggested that Rahul might consult a specialist to understand the seriousness of the injury.

It will take about 4-5 weeks to recover completely. KL Rahul can miss few matches in IPL 2024 too.



His injury has become an unsolved mystery pic.twitter.com/5XgGFfeyl7 — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 28, 2024

KL Rahul underwent surgery for his right quadriceps but it has been troubling with pain since then. It has been reported that Rahul is having a stiffness and BCCI electors and Team India management don't want to take any risks with him, given his importance to the side.

In the absence of KL Rahul, India picked Rajat Patidar for last three matches. However, Patidar failed to deliver as he managed to score 63 runs across six innings.

Jasprit Bumrah to return for Dharamshala Test

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to action for Dharamshala Test after he was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and co defeated England by 5 wickets to clinch the series 3-1.

Bumrah travelled to his home in Ahmedabad after the conclusion of Rajkot Test as team management gave him a rest as a part of workload management. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested, Akash Deep made his international debut for Team India in Ranchi Test.

Akash Deep impressed in the first innings as he rattled the top order with his fiery bowling and registered figures of 3/83 with an economy rate of 4.40 in 19 overs.

It has been reported that team management is contemplating to rest few players to manage their workload. Management instructed the players to assemble at Chandigarh on March 2.