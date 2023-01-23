KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot today, dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' during sangeet ceremony

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty | Twitter

Mumbai: The stage is set for one of the most awaited celebrity weddings this year as Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will tie the knot today (Janurary 23) in Khandala. A video doing the rounds of social media, shows the soon-to-be-married couple shaking their legs on the hit track 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty shook their legs for Mujse Shadi Karogi ahead their marriage today.#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding #KLRahul #AthiyaShetty pic.twitter.com/NBLk8qvY75 — DRINK CRICKET (@Drink_Cricket) January 23, 2023

In a video shared by a fan club on Twitter, KL Rahul can be seen enjoying the atmosphere as he also takes a little down time from the dancing surrounded by a sea of guests. The couple are set to tie the nuptial knot on Monday and had a sangeet ceremony on Sunday which was attended by their family members and members of the film fraternity. Both Athiya and Rahul have their roots in Karnataka. While Rahul was born in the state capital Bengaluru, Athiya who was born in Mumbai and is of Tulu descent with her father, Bollywood's very own Anna, Suniel Shetty belonging to Mangalore.

While Suniel was recently seen in the streaming show 'Dharavi Bank' as a ruthless antagonist, it's been sometime that Athiya has been on screen. K.L. Rahul, on the other hand is currently witnessing a slump in his cricketing career as he seems to be out of form for the time being.

