KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Which Team Will Reach The Final In Case Of A Washout Or No Result?

KKR and SRH will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer. | (IPL Twitter)

The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday will see Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the last few matches of the league stage resulting in a washout due to persistent showers, fans are inevitably curious as to what the outcome will be if the rain rules the roost.

Video: Staff Members Take Away CSK Fans' Poster During IPL 2024 Match vs RCB At Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Qualifier 1 holds considerable significance, given the winner will directly progress to the final. However, the loser the match will still have another chance to reach the final. According to clause 13.7.3 of the IPL playing conditions, an extra time of 120 minutes will be available in case there is a delayed start. Furthermore, the stakeholders have also kept a reserve day for all three playoff matches.

If even the reserve day fails to produce a result, the team finishing higher on the points table will advance to the final. In the case of KKR vs SRH, the former finished higher on the points table after the league stage, having won 9 out of 14 matches, losing 3 and 2 resulting in washouts. The SunRisers finished 2nd with 8 wins in 14 matches, with one resulting in a washout.

SunRisers Hyderabad lost a close game to the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the tournament:

It's worth noting that both sides locked horns earlier in the tournament at the Eden Gardens and played out a close game. Batting first, the Knight Riders made 208-7 in their 20 overs. However, the SunRisers ran close to the total, spearheaded by Heinrich Klaasen.

Nevertheless, Harshit Rana held his nerve in the end to take a sensational catch off Klaasen's bat and defended 13 off the final over to eke out a 4-run win.

