KKR coach Brendon McCullum to take up England's Test job after IPL 2022, report

Former New Zealand captain and current coach of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum is reportedly set to take over the England head coach’s job after the end of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the former KKR opener has informed the franchise that he will be stepping down as the coach of the Kolkata-based franchise.

McCullum has informed the KKR players of the development during a recent team meeting.

“He informed us that he won’t be part of KKR going ahead as he will be taking up a job as England cricket team coach. He informed us during a team meeting a few days ago,” a KKR insider said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:47 PM IST