Kingfisher Ultra India Derby 2021: The mega RWITC racing event to go behind closed doors

Mumbai: With the restrictions due to the surge of COVID-19, the Kingfisher Ultra India Derby this year is to go behind the closed doors. This was announced by the officials during a press conference here on Monday.

“The RWITC is honoured to host yet another edition of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby. Despite the restrictions on spectators coming in, we look forward to experiencing the crowning of the Indian champion. The RWITC along with our long-standing partners, United Breweries Limited continue to strive towards a grand success of the event while taking all safety precautions required” said Poonawalla.

The event however will be available for all via live streaming on SEA based Sports Tech business, 1 Play Sport’s Facebook and YouTube handles and further amplified across digital platforms. As is the case every year, the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby will showcase India’s best thoroughbreds, jockeys, where the winning connections will walk away with over Rs 1.50 crore in prize money.

“The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby is the most prestigious equestrian racing events of the year. In a normal year we would have had a packed house with sports, racing and fashionista aficionados coming together in large numbers and showing their unending support to witness the majestic event in full fanfare, including entertainment that would have kept everyone engaged late into the night,” said Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, United Breweries Limited.

And went on to add, “this year the teams are working together to ensure a safe environment for those conducting and covering the event so that we are able to bring to our patrons an immersive racing experience via 1 Play Sport’s Facebook and Youtube handles.”

Owing to the restrictions imposed on events towards the congregation of people, this edition of the Ultra Indian Derby will be a closed-door affair, with no ticketing for the general public.