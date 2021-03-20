Kildare best for SC Jain Sprinter: Jockey Sandesh who has never failed astride this gelding should make it with six wins, Mumbai Racing

Mumbai: Jockey Sandesh has never failed astride Kildare and they team up for the sixth time in the Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship, a Grade 2, event on the 15th day of the Mumbai meeting to be at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

Kildare, from the SK Sunderji's stable, is in sublime form. His meteoric rise was evident right from the start of this season as he displayed scorching speed in each of his three recent wins. The gelding is taking on a lively set of speedsters for this grade 2 race, and Iron Age could be the main rival. However, in their recent engagement, Kildare outpaced Iron Age, but that was over seven-furlong, which has never been the preferred distance for Iron Age. He is best over the shorter sprints; hence Kildare will be taking on Iron Age over his pet distance.

The presence of Leopard Rock, Corfe Castle and Smashing Blue could make this race more interesting.

First race: 2.30pm

Selections:

1. The Forest Flair Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Tristar (2), 2. Stars For You (1), 3. Gandalf (12)

2. The S A Wahid Plate (1600m): 1. Marrakesh (2), 2. Iron Throne (1), 3. Circle Of Love (9)

3. The Mayor's Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Sergio (1), 2. Lady Lanette (3), 3. Hioctane (9)

4. The Mayor's Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Birkin Blower (1), 2. Theodora (3), 3. Dharasana (7)

5. The Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (2000m): 1. La Teste (5), 2. Magic In The Wind (6), 3. Flaming Lamborgini (7)

6. The Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2; 1200m): 1. Kildare (6), 2. Iron Age (5), 3. Leopard Rock (7)

7. The Lt. Col. Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (1400m): 1. Flying Scotsman (2), 2. Supreme Angel (11), 3. Southern Light (10)

8. The Forest Flair Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Gold Member (9), 2. Titanium (8), 3. Grand Architect (3)

Day’s Best – Flying Scotsman (7-2)