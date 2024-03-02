Kieron Pollard Leaves Karachi Kings' Squad Midway Through PSL 9 To Attend Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kieron Pollard. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani pre-wedding functions happening on an enormous scale in Jamnagar, a host of cricketers have travelled for the same. Amid this, Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also been affected as Karachi Kings' all-rounder Kieron Pollard left the tournament midway to attend the ceremony.

Pollard was among those cricketers to have been spotted in Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding event along with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Among the international names, Tim David, Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Dwayne Bravo graced with their presence.

With Pollard leaving PSL midway, the former West Indian captain will miss Kings' clash against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Kieron Pollard is the highest run-getter for Karachi Kings in PSL 9:

With 196 runs in 5 matches at 98 alongside a strike rate of 161.98, the 36-year-old is the leading run-getter for the Karachi Kings and is the 6th in run-scoring charts this season. However, the Kings are in danger of missing out on a playoff spot as they are currently in the 5th position with 2 wins in 5 matches.

The Kings notably have become champions once, winning the 2020 edition by beating Lahore Qalandars in the final, with Babar Azam as their skipper. That final against the Qalandars saw Babar remain unbeaten on 63 off 49 deliveries to guide the Kings to a five-wicket victory.