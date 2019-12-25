Kickboxing Championship: Medals galore at event

Mumbai: Directorate of Sports and Youth Services and Shito Ryu Sports Karate and Kickboxing Association (sskkA) jointly organised sports karate and Kickboxing Championship events at Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex. SSKKA President Umesh Murkar supervised both these events.
Gold Medal (Girls): S Pallan, A Barai, A ghag, A Lad, E Nadar, Esther P, F Sayed, H taula, K Munver, M Shaikh, N Iyer, P Renushe, P Murthy, P Shetty, R Dsouza, S Salomon, S Shaikh.
Gold Medal ( Boys): S Kamble, A Brid, A Kaushik, A Junaid, A Yadav, A jaiswal, A Govind, A Jaiswal, A Khade, A Savant, A Koli, B Vahity, D Shetty, J Subramaniam, M Keny, V Murkar, M Reddy, P Yadav, P Patwardhan, P Murthy, P Das, R Salunkhe, R Shrivastav, R Shrivastav, R Shetty, S Devgarkar, S Shah, S Sahu, S Awhad, S Yadav, V Padaiyachi, Y Budamala, A Patel.
