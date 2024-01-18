Khelo India Youth Games 2024 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When & Where To Watch The Event?

Maharashtra is the defending champions of Khelo India Youth Games | Credits: Twitter

The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 is scheduled to take place in Tamil Nadu From January 19 to 31. The sixth edition of the sporting event will be held in four cities of Tamil Nadu - Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy (formerly Tiruchirappalli).

The KIYG 2024 will likely to witness over 5000 athletes from 36 states and union territories participating in over 25 sports. The event will be held in U-18 category. Maharashtra will enter the sporting event as the defending title holder from the previous edition of Khelo India Youth Games, which was held in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Maharashtra (2019, 2020 and 2023) and Haryana (2018 and 2022) are the only two states that won the Khelo India Youth Games titles thus far.

Tamil Nadu is buzzing with excitement as the #KheloIndia Women's Wushu League kicks off today! 🥋✨ Get ready for thrilling action and fierce competition. Check out these sneak peeks! #KhelSeHiHaiPehchan pic.twitter.com/1aSP8ya64C — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 18, 2024

Khelo India Youth Games is an initiative by the Government of India to foster sports at the grassroots level in the country. The athletes will engage in Olympic, non-Olympic and indigenous games. Silambam, is a form of Indian martial art, has been included in the programme for the KIYG 2024 as a demo sport.

The opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will take at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, with the presence of PM Narendra Modi as Chief Guest.

When and where Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will take place?

Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will take place from January 19 to 31. The event will played in four cities of Tamil Nadu - Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy

Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2024?

KIYG 2024 will be live telecasted Doordarshan Sports. The event will be live streamed online Prasar Bharati YouTube Channel.