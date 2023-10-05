Khelo MP Youth Games 2023: Ujjain Wins 4 Medals In Badminton

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain division won four medals in the Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 badminton competition held in Gwalior between October 2 and 4.

Ujjain division badminton team selector coach Yogesh Bandewar, official Harsh Baghel and Juhi Chaudhary, coach and manager Arjun Singh said that the players of Ujjain performed excellently. Tejas Barod won the silver medal and Rs 21,000 prize money by defeating Arijit Pratap Singh of Rewa division in the boys’ singles category.

Lakshmi Satalkar won the silver medal and Rs 21,000 prize money by defeating Kritika Pathak of Bhopal division in the girls’ singles category. In the same boys’ doubles category, the pair of Adarshraj Patel and Nabeel Qureshi also won the silver medal and Rs 21,000 prize money by defeating Rohit Tiwari and Sumit Tehlani of Rewa. Angad Muchhal also won the bronze medal and Rs 11,000 prize money by defeating Arijit Pratap Singh of Rewa in the boys’ singles category.

GOLD MEDAL IN ATHLETICS

Ishika Narwariya of Ujjain won the gold medal in long jump and silver medal in relay race in the state-level athletics championship under Khelo MP Youth Games going on in Shivpuri.

OVERALL CHAMPION IN MALLAKHAMB

Ujjain emerged overall champion in Mallakhamb while Jabalpur won the overall championship in Yogasana in the state-level games under Khelo MP Youth Games organised in Ujjain by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department from October 1 to 3 at Madhav Seva Nyas, Bharat Mata Mandir. In this 192 players from eight divisions namely Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Bhopal performed excellently.

