Katie Moon's Majestic Descent: A Trail Of Shared Glory And Marvels Ahead Of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

The legendary Katie Moon has descended on Mumbai and has brought with her the famous grace that is part of her aura.

Katie Moon made headlines not just for clinching the gold medal in women's pole vault but also became the first athlete to share the medal, with Nina Kennedy, at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest for a groundbreaking achievement.

Shared Gold Medal: A Mutual Decision

Alongside Nina Kennedy, she created history by becoming the first-ever pole vault athlete to share a gold medal.

The duo completed their three jumps at 4.95 meters, and despite the possibility of pushing further, Katie, initially hesitant, proposed the idea of equally sharing the medal honours with Nina.

Her next goal is the Paris Olympics. "I am working. I hope I make it to the podium, said Kate while talking to FPJ."

Katie's first visit to India

Reflecting on that memorable night in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday (23 August), Katie recalls, "I wanted to go beyond 4.95, .05 meters better than my personal best. I looked at Nina, sensed her agreement, and decided to ask her. The relief on both our faces was mutual and absolutely incredible to share a medal with Katie Moon, a long-time friend on this historic occasion, especially as it's my first visit to India."

Explaining the decision to share the gold, Katie elaborates, "I'm at a point where I've given it my all. We both did pretty much the same thing, and it just felt right. We both won today, so it was the right call!"

Mumbai Visit and Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassadorship

Currently in Mumbai as an ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Katie Moon opens up about her journey in pole vaulting, a passion that began at the age of 12. Initially drawn to diving and gymnastics, holding a pole changed everything for her. With 20 years dedicated to the sport, she boasts two World titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Describing her love for pole vaulting, Katie says, "It was love at first sight for me. I started without the pole and gradually embraced it. My passion is to go higher and higher, and I'll keep doing so until I can."

Mumbai Exploration and Culinary Delights

A proud recipient of gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2022 World Athletics Championships, and 2023 World Athletics Championships, along with a silver at the 2022 World Indoor Championships, Katie expresses her excitement about exploring Mumbai and trying the local cuisine, particularly the famous dish, Vada Pav.

Reflections on Shared Victories

Reflecting on the historic moment of sharing the gold medal, Katie draws parallels to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic high jump final, where mutual respect led to a shared victory. She also acknowledges the enthusiasm for the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon, with over 50,000 participants expected on January 21.

Inspirational Words for Aspiring Athletes

For Katie, this world gold represents the second milestone in her track and field career, following her victory in Eugene last year. As a message to aspiring athletes, she advises, "Do what you love, put in your best effort, and you'll reap rewards soon."

Appreciation for Indian Athlete Neeraj Chopra

Praising India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Katie shares, "Neeraj is a nice person and a perfect human being. He will undoubtedly be an inspiration for the youngsters."

India’s javelin ace, Neeraj Chopra, has also achieved a similar level of excellence as the US vaulter, with titles at the Olympic Games, and World Athletics and emerging as the number one in men’s javelin at the Diamond League. Talking about his impact on athletics, she said: “I am told cricket is big here.

In such a situation, Neeraj Chopra made people watch his event in track and field, which I feel is an achievement.” The Indian will also be defending his title at Paris 2024. The TMM is promoted by Procam International and is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.