 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: Western Railway Introduces Additional Special Train Services For Early Morning Commute
To ensure better accessibility, these trains will halt at all stations along the route.

Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 | X/@TataMumMarathon

In the wake of the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, the Western Railway has decided to operate three additional special slow local train services. To accommodate participants, the first special train will commence its journey at 2:15 am from Virar to Churchgate. Subsequently, a second train will depart from Churchgate at 3 am, heading towards Bandra. The third special service is scheduled to leave Borivali at 3:05 am, making its way to Churchgate.

To ensure better accessibility, these trains will halt at all stations along the route. “This initiative aims to facilitate the smooth movement of individuals attending the marathon, ensuring a convenient and timely commute for participants and spectators alike,” said an official.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

The latest edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon is scheduled for January 21, Sunday. More than 56,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which will begin from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"Mumbai is very much similar to London with the kind of structures that we have. This is another attraction for all the participants who are coming from all over the world to participate. I welcome the event and we are there to extend our help. Our honourable CM and Deputy CM will be coming personally for the event. We are all for the slogan #HarDil Mumbai which is in the hearts of Mumbaikars and Indians," Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on January 11 abut the Marathon.

