 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: CCMT Emerges As Top Fundraising Trust With ₹7.6 Crore Collection For Charity
The Central Chinmaya Mission Trust raised a staggering Rs 7.6 crore ahead of the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
In a spectacular display of philanthropy, the Central Chinmaya Mission Trust (CCMT), led by CEO Manisha Khemlani, has emerged as the top fundraiser at the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Their remarkable efforts resulted in a staggering Rs 7.6 crore raised, solidifying their position as India’s premier sporting platform for charitable endeavours.

Manisha Khemlani, expressing her gratitude, attributed the success to the dedicated teamwork of the trust. In an interview with FPJ on Tuesday, she stated, “It was the hard work of our team, and our hard work has paid off.”
With a global presence and a commitment to nurturing over 2 lakh school children, the Central Chinmaya Mission Trust has garnered acclaim, with Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Coimbatore being recognised as the country’s best school.

“We build children to become the best humans; we also provide scholarships for deserving children,” affirmed Manisha, highlighting the trust’s multifaceted approach to education and empowerment.

We will be associated with TMM as of now: Manisha Khemlani

The triumph in fundraising is credited to a collaborative partnership with United Way Mumbai (UWM), the esteemed philanthropy partner of the event. UWM played a pivotal role in enhancing the capacities of partnering non-profits, facilitating fund-raising efforts, and generating awareness for their projects. Their robust digital platform ensured a transparent, cause-neutral, and level playing field, maximising fundraising opportunities within the limited running spots available at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

The evolution of philanthropy associated with the Tata Mumbai Marathon is noteworthy, progressing from a cumulative total of INR Rs 43 lakhs by 12 NGOs in the inaugural edition to exceeding INR Rs 400 crore today. This substantial amount has benefited over 750 NGOs, underlining the marathon’s significant impact on social causes.

Manisha Khemlani concluded the interview by indicating a potential shift in the trust’s participation, stating, “It is for a good cause, and we will be associated with TMM as of now, but during the year 2025-26, as we have an in-house event, we are doubtful to be part of TMM.”

