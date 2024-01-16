 FanCode's Groundbreaking Real-Time Tracking System Revolutionises Tata Mumbai Marathon For Amateur Runners
This marks a historic first in India's marathon history, providing runners with personalised streams, live stats, real-time progress updates, and highlights throughout their run.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Tata Mumbai Marathon Runs For Better Livelihood Of Farmers | representative pic

FanCode is set to revolutionise the Tata Mumbai Marathon by introducing a groundbreaking real-time tracking system for amateur runners participating in the 10k race, all through their assigned bib numbers.

This marks a historic first in India's marathon history, providing runners with personalised streams, live stats, real-time progress updates, and highlights throughout their run.

Real-time tracking steps

Runners can effortlessly share a link with friends and family containing a pre-entered bib number. Alternatively, they can share their bib number, and their friends and family can visit FanCode to enter the bib number and start watching the run live. Both methods offer a seamless experience.

During the live stream, viewers tracking a specific bib number will have access to dynamic stats such as total run time, distance covered, and average pace in real time.

Post-run experience

Once the run concludes, both runners and their supporters can enter the bib number on the same URL to access comprehensive highlights and download desired videos. This provides a unique and personalized post-run experience.

This initiative grants access to the run, utilising video footage from 22 strategically placed cameras and capturing timing data for each runner.

Working closely with FanCode, we are actively integrating data sources, including camera feeds and timing data. Additionally, meticulous planning is underway for camera placements to effectively handle 22 incoming streams.

Our collaborative efforts extend to building a robust backend capability, allowing us to dynamically switch between selected cameras as the runner progresses through the course. This ensures an immersive and engaging experience for both runners and their supporters.

