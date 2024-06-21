'Kalyan Only Cares About Being Popular': Sacked Coach Igor Stimac Slams AIFF President For His Disinterest In Indian Football

Sacked coach Igor Stimac slammed All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey for his lack of interest in the growth of Indian football despite being at the helm of the board.

Kalyan was elected as the president of the AIFF with a 33-1 victory over former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia in September 2022. Prior to being elected to the office of president at the AIFF, the former Indian footballer was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mohan Bagan Football Academy from 2011 to 2014.

Speaking in a virtual media interaction, Igor Stimac said that Kalyan only cares about gaining popularity rather than focusing on the growth of Indian Football. He added it would be better for Indian football if Kalyan Chaubey leaves sooner as president of AIFF.

"Kalyan only cares about being popular - recent media meets shows that. You say he is a politician, No one knows him even in Kolkata. We need someone strong and with backing to lead us." Ex-Indian football coach said.

"The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF, the better it is for Indian football." he added.

Apart from being AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey is also a politician who is associated with the world's largest political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former Indian goalkeeper was fielded by BJP to contest for Krishnanagar Constituency against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in the 2019 General Elections. However, CHaubey lost to Moitra by a margin of 63,218 votes.

'Kalyan on spree to give bytes to influencers': Igor Stimac

Continuing his tirade against AIFF president, Igor Stimac stated that Kalyan Chaubey wants social media attention by clicking pictures with important people rather than focusing on Indian football.

"President of the AIFF gets pictures clicked with people in important position just for social media attention. He is now on a spree giving bytes to several influencers.” former Croatian footballer said in a virtual interaction with the media.

Before Kalyan Chaubey became the president of the AIFF, Igor Stimac was already the coach of Indian Football Team. Stimac was appointed as coach when Praful Patel was at the helm of the board.