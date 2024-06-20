'Stressed, Disturbed & Worried': Sacked Coach Igor Stimac Vows To Disclose 'State Of Indian Football' On June 21

Former Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac has called on the Indian Media for a chat session on June 21. The ex-Croatian footballer is set to make some revelations and take on tough questions surrounding his sacking and issues faced in Indian football.

Stimac was removed from the coach's post after India crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers following their controversial 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.

The AIFF stated in its official statement on Monday that Stimac was removed following the “disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign”.

Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.

Stimac to 'open the cards' of Indian football

The 56-year-old, who even threatened to sue the All India Football Federation, took to social media to express his feelings over the state of Indian football.

"Hello my dear friends from Indian Media,

"I'm sure you, alike me, are stressed, disturbed and worried having seen the state of the national football over the last few months. You have every right to know the flow of events that put us here.

"I am a true INDIAN and I tried to help in whatever way I could. Let's join in a friendly chat session at 14:00 IST on 21-06-24 and open the cards for the last time! Jai Hind," Stimac tweeted.

Igor Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, had taken charge of Team India 5 years ago after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under Stimac, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.