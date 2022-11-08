Kalina Football League: Keegan Pinto scores brace in Kalina United win

Mumbai: Keegan Pinto played the lead role hit the target twice as Kalina United stormed to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Egyptian Boys in a Men’s Open fifth round match of 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

The dashing striker Keegan showed excellent finishing to score both his goals, while teammate Nehal Salian contributed with the third goal to seal Kalina United’s victory and to collect the full three points.

In another fifth round encounter, high-flying Air India Colony Boys soared to another thumping victory defeating FC Kolovery ‘B’ by a clear 3-0 margin. The strong title contenders Air India Colony Boys dominated play throughout and scored through their dependable and consistent goal-scorers Jaydeep Panarkar and Johanan Lobo, while the third goal was a gift as FC Kolovery defender Christopher Dourado deflected the ball into his own goal.

Earlier, in a Boy’s Under-16 match, FC Kolovery worked well as a team and called the shots throughout to enjoy complete dominance. The highlight of Kolovery boys win was the superb efforts of Roshan Parhyad who struck two goals and teammate Kayden Rodrigues scoring the third to complete the margin of victory.

Results - Boys’ U-16: FC Kolovery 3 (Roshan Parhyad 2, Kayden Rodrigues) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Men Open: Air India Colony Boys 3 (Jaydeep Panarkar, Johanan Lobo, OG-Christopher Dourado) beat FC Kolovery ‘B’ 0.

Kalina United 3 (Keegan Pinto 2, Nehal Salian) beat Egyptian Boys 1 (Ashfaq Khan).