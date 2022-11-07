Kalina Football League: Brett Rodrigues scores hat-trick in Kalina Village Boys win

Brett Rodrigues |

Mumbai: Kalina Village Boys scored a fluent 3-0 win against Air India Colony Boys in a boys’ under-16 match of the 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

The highlight of Kalina Village Boys victory came from the efforts of their talented striker Brett Rodrigues who was in good form and scored a hat-trick to power the team to an easy win.

Later, Kalina Village Boys senior team and Kolovery ‘A’ shared honours as they played out an exciting 1-1 draw in the men's open fifth round encounter. Lionel Fernandes was on target for Kalina Village Boys while Kolovery FC scored the lone goal through Abu Shaikh.

In the second men’s match, Kalina Rangers and J.P. United played out a tame goalless draw.

Results - Boys’ U-16: Kalina Village Boys 3 (Brett Rodrigues 3) beat Air India Colony Boys 0.

Men Open: Kalina Village Boys 1 (Lionel Fernandes) drew with Kolovery ‘A’ 1 (Abu Shaikh).

Kalina Rangers 0 drew with J.P. United 0.