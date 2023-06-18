'Just Renders The Ranji Trophy Useless': Venkatesh Prasad On Jalaj Saxena's Exclusion From South Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy

Venkatesh Iyer has come out in support of Jalaj Saxena. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian paceman Venkatesh Prasad has taken a dig at the selectors for ignoring off-spinning all-rounder Jalaj Saxena for the upcoming edition of Duleep Trophy despite being among the wickets for his side. Prasad suggested that Indian cricket has now become a laughing stock and that Ranji Trophy has become useless.

Despite taking 50 wickets in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy edition, Saxena did not find a place in the South Zone squad. Instead, they preferred Washington Sundar in the squad. The 36-year-old Kerala all-rounder also took to Twitter and questioned the selectors regarding his omission.

"Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone," Saxena tweeted.

Venkatesh Prasad came out in support of Saxena and wrote:

"There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame."

Indian Test team under scrutiny after losing the World Test Championship final:

Meanwhile, India's Test team is as much under scrutiny, especially after their second consecutive loss in the World Test Championship final. Australia took control of the contest on day one itself, forcing India to chase the game from that point. Australia attained a sizeable 173-run lead after bowling Rohit Sharma and co. out for 296 in the first innings.

They declared at 270-8, leaving India to chase down a record 444 in the fourth innings. Australia came out on day five, needing seven more wickets and finished the game in the first session to register a 209-run win.