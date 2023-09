Junior Open Squash Championship 2023: Vedant Parekh Starts With Easy Win Over Arhaan Pansari

VGP

Vedant Parekh got off to the flier as he beat Arhaan Pansari 3-0 in the boys under-13 section on the opening day of the 13th Bombay Gymkhana Jaguar-Indian Junior Open Squash Championship 2023, organised under the auspices of the SRFI and SRAM and played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Saturday.

Vedant did have an easy first two games as he comfortably won 11-4, 11-2, but Arhaan came out with all cylinders firing in the third game, as he almost had Vadant on the wrong foot, but went down 11-13.

Harsh Joshi and Singapore’s Shiv Kaul easily won their opening matches. Harsh who trains at the JSW Academy in Vashind exhibited fluent control over his shots and brushed aside the lukewarm challenge from USA’s Samvir Sujan and coasted to a quick 11-3, 11-3, and 11-3 win to advance to the round of 32. Shiv after a hesitant start and trailing initially quickly got into his groove and with his opponent Aditya Mayur making too many unforced error, went on to script a straight games 11-5, 11-1, and 11-6 victory.

Meanwhile, the joint 3/4 seed Varun Shah of England defeated India’s Arnav Agarwal 11-2, 11-7, 11-4. Malaysia’s 3/4 seeded Khailash Ravi Kumar convincingly defeated Rishabh Goyal (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-2.

Khailash’s compatriots Yaalvennthan Ravi Kumar outplayed India’s Pratap Gupta (IND) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7. Later, Kaveeshan Gana Easwaran (MAS) prove too good for India’s Jaiaditya Badve by charging to an 11-3, 11-0, and 11-0 win.

In tense and exciting girls’ U-11 round of 64 contests between Indian players, Naisha Naik fought back strongly to overcome Samairaa Gandhi 2-11, 11-8, 9-11, 17-15, and 11-5 while Sarika Balu Vir defeated Erica Kothari 11-2, 11-7, 6-11, and 11-7.

Results

Boys (U-15; Rd 64): Hridaan Shah (IND) bt Aarav Lohiya (IND) 11-7, 11-5, 12-10; Adithya K. (IND) bt Arjun Ryan Srivastava (USA) 11-5, 11-5, 11-1; Yuvaditya Jain (IND) bt Ali Merchant (IND) 11-0, 11-1, 11-5; Arnav Khandelwal (IND) bt Naitik Chand (IND) 11-1, 11-5, 11-8; Kaveeshan Gana Easwaran (MAS) bt Jaiaditya Badve (IND) 11-3, 11-0, 11-0; Yaalvennthan Ravi Kumar (MAS) bt Pratap Gupta (IND) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Vihaan Das (IND) bt Siddharth Chaudhari (IND) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Agastya Bansal (IND) bt Dhanvin Shroff (IND) 11-0, 11-3, 11-4; Kavanpal Kohli (IND) bt Manav Bhanej (IND) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Agastya Rajput (IND) bt Roshan Hira Nirguda (IND) 11-3, 11-5, 11-7; 3/4-Varun Shah (ENG) bt Arnav Agarwal (IND) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; 3/4-Khailash Ravi Kumar (MAS) bt Rishabh Goyal (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-2; Mithun Mahadu Darvada (IND) bt Sahaj Saluja (IND) 11-2, 11-5, 11-2; Shiv Kaul (SIN) bt Aditya Mayur (IND) 11-5, 11-1, 11-6; Parthvir Singh (IND) bt Vikas Lachake (IND) 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Hridhaan Shah (IND) bt Roshan Avik Srivastava (USA) 11-0, 11-0, 11-3; Harsh Joshi (IND) bt Samvir Sujan (USA) 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; Subhash Choudhary (IND) bt Yuv Singhal (IND) 11-1, 11-8, 11-4; Ishaan Dabke (IND) bt Het Mehta (IND) 11-4, 11-1, 11-6; Shayon Roy (IND) bt Ansh Somani (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Purav Rambhia (IND) bt Nikhil Jaspal (IND) 11-2, 11-3, 11-2. Under-13: Rahul Sambre (IND) bt Avyukt Krishnamurthy (IND) 11-1, 11-0, 11-2; Vinay Shinde bt Vivaan Parekh 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Vivek Shinde (IND) bt Agastya Jain (IND) 11-2, 11-2, 11-5; Sahil Waghamare bt Ved Desale (IND) 11-3, 11-3, 11-0; Anankumar (SIN) bt Rahul Pandurang Niraguda (IND) 11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Shourya Rakshit (IND) bt Kalpesh Nirguda (IND) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2; Shreyansh Jha bt Shaurya Jaisingh (IND) 11-0, 11-1, 11-1; Swarit Patil (IND) bt (IND) Kiyan Sanghavi 11-2, 11-0, 11-2; Raamanujan. C.S. Suresh (IND) bt Aniruddh Rajesh (IND) 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4; Devansh Agrawal (IND) bt Suhaan Shah (IND) 11-1, 11-0, 11-1; Divvij Dave (IND) bt Aadi Kothari (IND) 11-4, 11-7, 11-1; Armaan Choudhary (IND) bt Mudit Shah (IND) 11-1, 11-6, 11-5; Reyansh Chheda (IND) bt Ayaan Arambhan (IND) 9-11, 11-8, 11-4; Yusuf Pardiwala (IND) bt Aditya Goyal (IND) 11-3, 11-2, 11-0.

Girls (U-11; Rd 64): Sharanya Thakur (IND) bt Muskan Rathore IND 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 13-11; Navya Naik (IND) bt Sahasra Vignesh (IND) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Alekha Jalan (USA) bt Alishma Rajput (IND) 11-0, 11-1, 11-3; Kavya Jhawar (IND) bt Kiara Pant (IND) 11-0, 11-2, 11-2; Isha Shelke (IND) bt Rahini Chheda (IND) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9; Naisha Naik bt Samairaa Gandhi (IND) 2-11, 11-8, 9-11, 17-15, 11-5; Sarika Balu Vir (IND) bt Erica Kothari (IND) 11-2, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7; Sanaya Gajria bt Spruha Wairagade (IND) 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Miraya Trehan (IND) bt Samaya Tekwani (IND) 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; Sameera Gorsia (AUS) bt Shaira Malhotra (SIN) 11-0, 11-1, 11-0; Samayra Jain (IND) bt Aalia Chamaria (IND) 11-9, 11-5, 12-10; Under-13 Jai Lende (IND) bt Lubaina Furniturewala (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-3; Tara Bhandare (IND) bt Anisha Murthy (IND) 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Devki Anand (IND) bt Harshita Siyote (IND) 11-3, 11-0 11-3; Sara Shekatkar (IND) bt IND Maahi Chandani (IND) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; Nisha Chahu Daravada (IND) bt Anaya Nayak (IND) 11-3, 11-1, 11-4; Kiara Gada (IND) bt Bhagyashree Dore (IND) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Eva Gupta (IND) bt Samara Bilimoria (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-3; Trisha Shah (IND) bt Alia Gupta (IND) 11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Dhriti Sharma (IND) bt Kiara Mehta (IND) 11-8, 11-6, 11-1; Hemlata Hiraman Daravada (IND) bt Amaira Goenka (IND) 11-0, 11-1, 11-3; Goushika M. (IND) bt Yogita Pardhi (IND) 11-7, 11-3, 11-4.

