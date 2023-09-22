Aryan Pratap And Saanggeetha Top Seeded As 34 Overseas Players Confirm Participation In Junior Open Squash Championship 2023

Squash. | (Credits: Twitter)

Thirty-four youngsters from USA, England, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia have confirmed their participation in the 13th Bombay Gymkhana Jaguar-Indian Junior Open Squash Championship 2023 scheduled to commence at the Bombay Gymkhana courts from Saturday, September 23-27. This 5-day championship is being organised under the aegis of the SRFI and SRAM.

A total of 450 young talented boys and girls will be seen competing for top honours in 10 events in five age (U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 & U-19) categories.

In the girl’s under-19 event, Malaysia’s Saanggeetha Priya is the top seed while India’s Pooja Arthi R. (TN) is seeded second. Indian girls Nirupama Dubey and Tiana Parasrampuria (both Maharashtra) are the joint third fourth seeds.



In the boys’ under-19 competition India challengers are given the top billing. Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) and Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) are the top two seeds respectively, while the joint third-fourth seeds are Arihant Ks (TN) and Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP).



Diya Yadav of the USA and Thivyashini Muthukumar from Malaysia are the first and second seeds respectively I the girls’ under-17 category while Indian girl’s Navya Sundararajan of Uttar Pradesh and Yashi Jain of Rajasthan are jointly seeded third and fourth.



Indian lads lead the seeding in the boys’ under-17 draw. Gurveer Singh of Delhi is given the top billing followed by Priyanshu Kumar of Uttar Pradesh as the number two seed. The joint third and fourth seeds are Arjun Somani and Priyaan Thakker, both from Maharashtra.

The seedings are as below:



Girls U-11: 1. Kareena Sashi Kumar (SIN), 2. Divyanshi Jain (RJ), 3/4. Chhavi Panchal (HR), Karesha Kugan (MAS); U-13: 1. Tanussha Siva Vijian (MAS), 2. Aroma (UP), 3/4. D. Nitiyasree (TN), Fabiha Nafees (UP);

U-15: 1. Dakshayani Thangaraja (MAS), 2. Aradhya Porwal (DL), 3/4. Diva Shah (MH), Vyomika Khandelwal (TN); Girls’ U-17: 1. Diya Yadav (USA), 2. Thivyashini Muthukumar (MAS), 3/4. Navya Sundararajan (UP), Yashi Jain (RJ); U-19: 1. Saanggeetha Priya (MAS), 2. Pooja Arthi R. (TN), 3/4. Nirupama Dubey (MH), Tiana Parasrampuria (MH).



Boys U-11: 1. Prabhav Bajoria (RJ), 2. Aaditya Shah (MH), 3/4. Abhyuday Arora (DL), Thanuj Reddy Puli (TL); U-13: 1. Lokkhesh Wigneswaran (MAS), 2. Vidhurran Ruthiran (MAS), 3/4. Aryaman Singh (KA), Shresht Iyer (KA);

U-15: 1. Aryaveer Dewan (DL), 2. Darshil Parasrampuria (TN), 3/4. Khailash Ravi Kumar (MAS), Varun Shah (ENG); U-17: 1. Gurveer Singh (DL), 2. Priyanshu Kumar (UP), 3/4. Arjun Somani (MH), Priyaan Thakker (MH); U-19: 1. Aryan Pratap Singh (UP), Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH), 3/4. Arihant Ks (TN), Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP).

