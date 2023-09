Junior Open Squash Championship 2023: Ishan Dabke Wins All-India Clash; Malaysians Kaveeshan & Yaalvennthan Advance

VGP

Ishan Dabke defeated Shayon Roy 3-0 to advance into the next round of the 13th Bombay Gymkhana Jaguar-Indian Junior Open Squash Championship 2023, organised under the auspices of the SRFI and SRAM and played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Sunday.

In an all Indian tussle, Dabke won 11-4, 13-11, 11-4 in the boys under-13 section.

Malaysian players Kaveeshan Gana Easwaran and Yaalvennthan Ravi Kumar in contrasting fashion won their respective boys’ under-15 round of 32 matches.

Kaveeshan after initial resistance from India’s Arnav Khandelwal romped to an 11-9, 11-3, and 11-2 victory while Yaalvennthan gallantly fought back and saved two match points in the decider to overcome India’s Aaditya Ghodke 6-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-5, and 13-11 and advance to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Indian girl Shanaya Parasrampuria displayed remarkable fighting qualities as she rose from the brink of defeat to topple American Alekha Jalan 3-2 in a five-game thriller in a girls’ U-11 round of 32 match. The Maharashtra challenger Shanaya lost the first two games to Alekha, but she stayed focused and won the next three to clinch a deserving 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, and 11-4 victory.

In another keenly fought all-Indian girls under-11 encounter, Jerusha Jebindran of Tamil Nadu got the better of Kavya Jhawar of Madhya Pradesh by fighting 11-4, 7-11, 4-11, 11-8, and 11-6 match scores.

In other boys’ under-15 matches, Agastya Bansal of India prevailed over compatriot Kavanpal Kohli 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, and 11-6, while 3/4-seed Varun Shah of England easily defeated Agastya Rajput of India 11-1, 11-5, 11-4.

Brief Results -

Girls' U-11 (Round 32): 1-Kareena Kumar (SIN) beat Sharanya Thakur (IND) 11-1, 11-0, 11-1; Aarna Pandey (IND) bt Ruhi Lodha (IND) 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10; Aradhana Singh (IND) bt Simran Sanghvi (IND) 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Shanaya Roy (IND) bt Navya Naik 11-1, 11-4, 11-1; Shanaya Parasrampuria (IND) bt Alekha Jalan (USA) 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4; Jerusha Jebindran (IND) bt Kavya Jhawar (IND) 11-4, 7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-6; Isha Shelke (IND) bt 3/4-Chhavi Panchal Retired; 3/4-Karesha Kugan (MAS) bt Naisha Naik (IND) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Arunima Chaubey (IND) bt Sarika Balu Vir (IND) 11-3, 11-8, 11-1; Aeva Parekh (IND) bt Shriya Maheshwari (IND) 11-2, 11-2, 11-2; Gargi Kadam (IND) Rishima Mahurkar (IND) 11-0, 11-0, 11-1; Sanaya Gajria (IND) bt Sanaita Singh (IND) Retired; Mahika Subramaniam (IND) bt Miraya Trehan (IND) 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Sameera Gorsia (AUS) bt Riyaa Dalal (IND) 11-2, 11-4, 5-11, 12-10; 2-Divyanshi Jain (IND) bt Samayra Jain (IND) 11-0, 11-5, 11-1.

Boys’ U-11 (round 32): 1-Prabhav Bajoria (IND) bt Mikhail Mehta (IND) 11-2, 11-0, 11-2; Rishabh Shyam (IND) bt Aaravvenkat Kothapalli (IND) 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; Kaushal Shingava (IND) bt Shivam Somani (IND) 11-4, 11-1, 11-1; Aadi Porwal (IND) Aaron Arambhan (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Dhairya Gogia (IND) bt Nirvaan Parikh (IND) 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Tilakvir Kapoor (IND) bt Neil Aggarwal (IND) 11-8, 11-1, 11-7; Amarya Bajaj (IND) vt Rayhaan Shah (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-2; 3/4-Abhyuday Arora (IND) bt Siddhant Murjani (IND) 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; 3/4-Thanuj Reddy Puli (IND) bt Vedant Parekh (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; Advait Kejriwal (IND) bt Rohan Khurana (IND) 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; Krishiv Mittal (IND) bt Nirmaan Chamaria (IND) 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Viaan Khemani (IND) bt Bhushan Daravada (IND) 11-8, 11-0, 11-3; Vihaan Chandhok (IND) bt Jaivir Sinh (IND) 11-0, 11-6, 11-2; Parshuram Lachaka (IND) bt Mohan Shingwa 1-5, 11-5, 11-1; Dhruv Dubey (IND) bt Aarav Agrawal (IND) 11-6, 11-2, 11-1; 2-Aaditya Shah (IND) bt Viraj Saran (IND) 11-3, 11-3, 11-3.

Girls' U-13 (Round 32): Sudhanjali Yadav (IND) bt Ada Gupta (IND) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3; Krsejal Mirra (IND) bt Jai Lende (IND) 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Deepshika Thorat (IND) bt Tara Bhandare (IND) 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Anika Kalanki (IND) bt Devki Anand (IND) 11-2, 11-4, 11-2; Aashi Shah (IND) bt Sara Shekatkar (IND) 11-2, 11-8, 11-8; Goushika M. (IND) bt Amaira Mehta (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-7; 3/4-Fabiha Nafees (IND) bt Nisha Chahu Daravada (IND) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2; 3/4-D. Nitiyasree (IND) bt Kiara Gada (IND) 11-6, 11-4, 11-3; Raayisha Naik (IND) bt Suvedsha Ganavicknesh (MAS) Retired; Soniya Waghamare (IND) bt Eva Gupta (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-5; Diva Parasrampuria (IND) bt Lohini Vijay Raj (IND) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6; Vasundhara Nangare (IND) bt Trisha Shah (IND) 12-10, 11-8, 11-7; Mayuri Vijay Raj (MAS) bt Dhriti Sharma (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-8; Manya Sanghavi (IND) bt Kimaayra Jain (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 13-15, 11-7; 2-Aroma (IND) bt Hemlata Daravada (IND) 11-2, 11-0, 11-3.

Boys’ U-15 (Round 32): Agastya Bansal (IND) bt Kavanpal Kohli (IND) 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6; 3/4-Varun Shah (ENG) bt Agastya Rajput (IND) 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; Adithya K. (IND) bt Bhaskar Chahu Darvada (IND) 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-5; Yuvaditya Jain (IND) bt Vir Beri (IND) 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6; Kaveeshan Gana Easwaran (MAS) bt Arnav Khandelwal (IND) 11-9, 11-3, 11-2; Yaalvennthan Ravi Kumar (MAS) bt Aaditya Ghodke (IND) 6-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-5, 13-11; Savir Sood (IND) bt Vihaan Das (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-5.

