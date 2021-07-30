Junior National Boxing: Mahi Raghav cruises into final

Sonipat: Mahi Raghav made her way into 63kg final defeating Rajasthan's Nikita at the 4th junior girls national boxing championships here on Friday.

Mahi, who clinched back-to-back gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games in 2019 and 2020, had to work hard as she secured a 3-2 victory in the semi-finals.

Mahi will now take on Punjab's Arshdeep Kaur in the gold medal match on Saturday. Arshdeep advanced into the final with 5-0 victory against Andhra Pradesh's Deepika Sundi.

Haryana boxers pulled off yet another sensational show as they secured place in the final of each weight category ensuring an all-win record on day five of the event.

Apart from Mahi, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Neha (50kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anchal Saini (57kg), Kanishka Maan (60kg), Saneha (66kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg), Kirti (+81kg) were the other Haryana boxers to progress into the final.

The final matches will take place on Saturday.

The semi-finals of the Junior boys national boxing championships saw Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) maintaining their fine run as nine of their boxers entered the final.

boxers include Harsh (46kg), Neeru (48kg), Nikhil (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Preet Malik (63kg), Ankush Panghal (66kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rhythm Sangawan (+80kg).

For Haryana, Anshul (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Gagandeep (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Ishan Kataria (75kg) and Bharat Njoon (+80kg) will be seen competing for gold in their respective categories.

The best performers from the events will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.