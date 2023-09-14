Joshna Chinappa Turns 37: An Overview Of Her Career

Joshna Chinappa. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Joshna Chinappa is arguably one of the best squash players that India has ever witnessed and amongst the most accomplished. As Chinappa celebrates her 37th birthday, it's worth looking at her career so far and the accomplishments. The article also takes a look at some of the most interesting facts about the star player.

Chinappa is a two-time champion in Asian individual squash championships and is a former Commonwealth gold medalist in the women's doubles category. Apart from these, the 36-year-old has also clinched at the 2016 South Asian Games and 4 medals at the Asian Games. The year 2017 saw Chinappa created history as she became the first Indian to win the Asian Squash Championships.

Success beckoned for Chinappa back in 2000 as she won both junior and senior national squash championships, making her the youngest ever India to hold the crown, aged 14. Since then, the Tamil Nadu-born player has snared 18 senior national championships, the most by a player in the tournament's history.

Some of the lesser-known facts about Joshna Chinappa:

1) Joshna Chinappa is the daughter of former national level squash player Anjan Chinappa in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on September 15th, 1986.

2) The 2014 Commonwealth Games saw Chinappa team up with Dipika Pallikal and win a gold medal in women's doubles. It was also India's first-ever medal in Commonwealth Games for squash.

3) Chinappa is also the first Indian to clinch the Asian Individual squash championship. The first occasion she won it was in 2017 and replicated the success in 2018.

4) The 14 titles by Chinappa is a record for national squash championship wins.

5) Chinappa is a four-time medalist at the Asian Games apart from a couple of silver and bronze medals.

