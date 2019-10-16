Johor Cup: India rout Australia, enter final

Johor Bahru: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team thrashed Australia 5-1 on Wednesday and sealed their place in the finals of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

India had the first sight of goal in the opening minute, courtesy an Australian mistake. A misjudgment of an aerial ball meant Gursahibjit Singh was clear on goal in the circle. Robert Maclennan was quick to come off his line and block the angles, before clearing the ball to safety.

The Men in Blue earned their first penalty corner of the game in the second quarter, but Gursahibjit was unable to capitalise on it. India scored their first goal in the 26th minute. Shilanand Lakra went around Maclennan to score and give his team a lead.