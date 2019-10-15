Johor Cup: India lose to Japan 4-3

Malaysia: The Indian junior team lost a high octane game to Japan 4-3 at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday. Japan took an early lead in the game, their very first attack earning them the first penalty corner.

From the resultant drag flick, Wataru Matsumoto converted it into a goal to give them the lead. India didn't let their heads drop though and almost drew themselves level with a penalty corner of their own in the third minute. But Pratap Lakra's effort was saved by Takumi Kitagawa in Japan's goal.

India's attacking efforts were constant and through the first quarter, they were a threat going forward but were unable to apply the finishing touch to their play. At the back, Prashant Chauhan pulled off a succession of great saves right at the death to ensure India went into the break down by just the single goal.