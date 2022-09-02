Joe Carter puts New Zealand A in strong position against India A

NZ's Joe Carter |

Joe Carter made a memorable 197 to put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A on day two of the first unofficial Test on Friday.

Carter, who resumed the day on 73, went on to bat for 305 balls helping New Zealand A post 400 all out in their first innings. They had resumed the day at 153 for five. It was a one man show from Carter who was the sole batter to cross the 40-run mark.

In response, India A were 156 for one in 37 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87 batting off 120) nearing a century. Captain Priyank Panchal perished after scoring 47 off 83 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (20 batting off 19) was in the middle alongside Easwaran at stumps. India A still trail by 244 runs.

On his debut, pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up a deserving five-wicket haul having taken three wickets on the opening day.

Brief Scores

NZ A 1st Innings 400 all out in 110.5 overs (Joe Carter 197; Mukesh Kumar 5/86, Arzan Nagwaswalla 1/75, Yash Dayal 1/75, Kuldeep Yadav 1/119) vs India A 156/1 in 37 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 87 batting)