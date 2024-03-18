'Jo Nahin Baithna Chahta...' Multan Sultan's Manager's Rude Behaviour Prompts Journalists To Leave Press Conference Ahead Of PSL 9 Final; Viral Video

Journalists leave presser after rude behaviour by Multan Sultan's manager. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A handful of journalists ceased to attend Multan Sultan's press conference ahead of the PSL 9 final due to the franchise's manager's misbehaviour during the same. A video went viral on social media as the manager refused to abide by the journalist requests and asked them to leave if they are not happy with the proceedings.

In what seemed to be a press conference set to be addressed by Multan Sultans' coach Abdul Rehman, the manager could be heard saying the words, "Jo nahin baithna chahta, woh nahin baithe. Koi issue nahin hai." (If anyone doesn't want to attend the press conference, they can leave. No issues).

Karachi Journalist boycotted Multan sultan's press conf on manager's misbehaviour. Journalists asked captain or senior player for conf but manager said we will not entertain according to you and if you dont want to sit, you can go .we respect every franchise and expect same pic.twitter.com/zYlGPFBhD0 — Ehsan Khan UtmanZai (@EK_UtmanZai) March 17, 2024

Reacting to the manager's words, most of the journalists from the press room left.

Multan Sultans chasing their 2nd title as they face Islamabad United in the final:

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will play in the PSL 2024 final on Monday in Karachi. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans finished the group stage at the top of the table with 7 wins in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have slightly been inconsistent, but seemed to have peaked at the correct time and will look to seal their 3rd title. Mohammad Rizwan is currently the 2nd highest run-getter of the edition with 381 runs in 11 matches; however, the keeper-batter would want to improve his strike rate of 124.1.

United captain Shadab Khan has made 301 runs in 11 matches and has snared 11 scalps in the tournament thus far.