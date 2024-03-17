'Dukh Hota Hai': Shadab Khan Reacts To 'Babar Babar' Chants Towards Imad Wasim During PSL 9 Eliminator; Video

Shadab Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan sympathised with his teammate Imad Wasim as the Karachi crowd dished out 'Babar Babar' chants towards him during the Eliminator clash on Saturday against Peshawar Zalmi. The all-rounder admitted that Imad doesn't deserve it, having delivered more than a handful of match-winning performances for Pakistan.

A video went viral on social media of the crowd at the National Stadium in Karachi chanting 'Babar Babar' as Imad Wasim was present on the field. The chants are in reference to Imad's criticism of the former Pakistan captain following the 2023 World Cup match against Australia, stating he hasn't done anything significant of late.

عماد وسیم نے پاکستان کے لیے بہت کھیلا ہے فینز کی جانب سے ان کے خلاف ایسے نعرے ٹھیک نہیں تھے۔ مجھے لگتا ہے عماد وسیم کو اس بات کا برا لگا ۔ شاداب خان کا میرے سوال پر جواب pic.twitter.com/nQdLDvxPzt — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 16, 2024

"Obviously dukh hota hai. Itne lambe arse ke liye Pakistan ke liye khelna, performance karna. Aisi cheezein jo hamaara crowd hai woh aisi cheezein kar raha tha. Aapko feel hota hai 'Maine isi mulk ke liye khela hai aur isi mulk ke liye matches jeetayein hain, aur hamaare log aisa treat kar rahe hain' so woh thoda feel hota hai."

(Obviously, it feels bad. You have played and delivered for Pakistan for a long time. You obviously feel like 'I have played for this country and won matches for them and they are treating me this way. So that feeling lingers).

Imad Wasim propels Islamabad United to the final:

After finishing with a miserly spell of 4-0-23-0, Imad rocked with the bat as the United chased down a stiff 186 with 5 wickets to spare. The two-time champions found themselves at 91-5 in the 11th over, but Imad joined hands with Haider Ali to take their side over the line. Imad hit an unbeaten 59, while Haider made 52* as their partnership stood at an unbroken 98.

Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans in the final on Monday.