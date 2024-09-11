'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining Congress; Video

Superstar wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 from the Julana constituency. This comes a week after Vinesh and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party to advocate for athletes' rights, following the former's return from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh's direct rival in the polls will be Captain Yogesh Bairagi who has been selected to contest from the Julana seat in Jind.

"It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am entering politics. We are working hard for the welfare of every section. I am grateful for the love the people of Jualana are giving me," Vinesh said after filing her nomination.

The Haryana Assembly elections for the state's 90 seats will be held on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

Vinesh Phogat missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in the women's freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics last month after getting disqualified from the final for being 100 grams overweight. Following the major heartbreak at the grand sporting arena, Vinesh took to social media to announce her decision to retire from wrestling.