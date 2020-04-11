'Jealous Prostitute': Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager fires shots at 'hypocrite' Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was branded as a "jealous prostitute" by Khabib Nurmagomedov's outspoken manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz called out McGregor's hypocrisy -- as the Irish on one hand appealed people to stay home, on other, he said Nurmagomedov was "chickening out" by pulling out of UFC 249 over fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comments didn't go well with Abdelaziz.

"It’s crazy because this guy has been telling people to stay home, don’t come outside, he’s donating millions of dollars, which now we know this s*** is all fake," he told TMZ.

"You’re telling everybody to stay home, now Khabib – the government of Russia says he can’t travel, you’re going to call him a chicken?

"He's not No.1, he’s not No.2, he’s not No.3; it’s Khabib, Justin, Tony. He's No.4, he’s not even in the conversation right now.He’s just like a jealous prostitute, she’s got too old for her to make money.

"He's like Khabib said, he's a prostitute, he knows it's over, his time is done."

As a fighter he's done, he's not even in the top three. Why even talk?

"Why don’t you even jump on a plane and come fight Tony Ferguson?

"I bet he understands that Tony Ferguson would beat his ass too. All those three guys would beat his ass. Justin, Tony and Khabib."