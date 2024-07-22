‘Jay Shah and I Go A Long Way Back’: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir On His Relationship With BCCI Secretary

Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, spoke about his relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah during the press conference before leaving for Sri Lanka.

"I have a fabulous relationship with him. Jay Shah and I go a long way back. All these speculations about different things are given on different pages. I think we can do a better job by clarifying those things rather than putting it in the press.

We go a long way back. So far, it's been a great relationship. Hopefully, it continues that way," Gambhir said in the press conference.

💬 "I've got a fabulous relationship with Mr. Jay Shah"#TeamIndia Head Coach @GautamGambhir talks about his strong bond with BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr @JayShah, underscoring their shared vision and commitment towards taking Indian cricket forward. pic.twitter.com/BdSNW2RONg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2024

The former left-hand batter further stated that the welfare of the team is important than him.

"The betterment of Indian cricket is more important. Gambhir is not important. All of us have hearts in the right place. If we all think that Indian cricket has to move forward, we will be on the same page. So far, I have had a great working relationship with him, hopefully, it will continue in the future as well," the 42-year-old added.

Gautam Gambhir to begin his first coaching assignment in Sri Lanka

After the completion of the press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian Cricket Team left for Sri Lanka, where they will play a three-match T20I followed by a three-match ODI series.

The three T20Is will be held on July 27, July 28 and July 30 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will start from August 1. The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Indian Men's Cricket Team arrives at the Airport, they'll leave for Sri Lanka, shortly.



Indian Cricket Team will play the ODI and T20I series, 3 matches each, against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27 and ending on August 7. pic.twitter.com/ykoL797TuO — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.