'I Don’t Deviate From Winning': Gautam Gambhir On His Learnings From Mentoring LSG & KKR That He Will Follow As India Coach

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Newly-appointed Team India coach Gautam Gambhir has laid bare his coaching philosophy ahead of his first assignment with the team. The former Indian opener has stated that he won't ever deviate from the single-mindedness of winning and keeping the dressing room secure.

The 42-year-old has been appointed as the coach of India and will begin his tenure the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is will be his first assignment. The ex left-handed batter addressed his first press conference since becoming coach and spoke on various topics.

In a question from the Free Press Journal about his transition from a mentor role of LSG and KKR to a coach, Gambhir said his firm focus is on winning and keeping the dressing room a happy one. He also admitted that international cricket can be tough at times; hence, support staff has a greater role to play in keeping the dressing room safe. He stated:

"My learning has been simple - it has been all about winning. I don't deviate from that. We are in a profession where there can be only one winner. We try and play fair, we try and play hard, and try and come back in a winning dressing room and a happy dressing room. A happy dressing room is a winning dressing room."

"Ultimately it is the players' team, the support staff is there to try and get the maximum out of their potential. Sometimes international cricket can be tough, it can be insecure as well because only 15 can be picked. It is the job of support staff to keep them happy."

"I am taking over a very, very successful team" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also underlined the need to build a relationship based on trust and understands that he is taking over a very successful team, adding:

"It is important to give players freedom - that's what I believe in - and not have a relationship of a head coach and a player. The best relationship is one built on trust. The most important thing is they'll always have my backing. I don't complicate too many things. I am taking over a very, very successful team - India are T20 world champions, have been runners-up in the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup."