Chelsea FC sale: Javed Afridi, owner of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, tells FPJ he's in the race to buy the club

Prominent Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi has told the Free Press Journal that he is interested in buying Premier League club, Chelsea, after its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich put the club for sale as a fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Afridi, who owns Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, is best known as the CEO of Haier Pakistan and owner of MG JW Automobile Pakistan.

When asked if he's in talks to buy Chelsea, Afridi, said, "Yes, we are interested and exploring".

Afridi could face tough competition from Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss and USA investor Todd Boehly, as the duo are reportedly preparing a joint bid for Chelsea.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he would sell his Premier League club, Chelsea, 19 years after buying the west London side and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:41 PM IST