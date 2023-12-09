Jasprit Bumrah Bowls At Full Tilt In Training Ahead Of The Test Series Against South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah Training | Credits: Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has begun his training for the two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on December 26.

Bumrah has been rested from the white-ball series against South Africa. The 30-year-old was also rested from the T20I series against Australia, wherein India won 4-1 under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah posted a video of him on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen bowling with the red ball in training nets. He can also be seen bowling at full tilt and delivering searing yokers to KL Rahul in the nets ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

Bumrah was last seen in action during the 2023 World Cup Final, wherein India lost to Australia by six wickets. Indian pacer was the second leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the tournament, scalping 20 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 18.65 and an economy rate of 4.06 in 11 matches.

Bumrah made a remarkable comeback post injury lay off

Jasprit Bumrah was out of action for almost a year due to back injury. He missed Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022 and flew to New Zealand to undergo surgery on his back.

The 30-year-old made his comeback in the T20I series against Ireland, wherein he led the team to series win. He also bowled well in the ODI series against Australia prior to the beginning of the World Cup 2023. In the World Cup, Bumrah delivered 372 runs out of 551 deliveries.

The upcoming Test series against South Africa will be Jasprit Bumrah’s first appearance in red-ball cricket since July 2022, where he played against England in Edgbaston.

Jasprit Bumrah will be one of the key players for India in the Test series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to clinch the first Test series at Rainbow nation.