 Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Faces Tricky Opener, HS Prannoy Eyes Return To Form In Kumamoto
Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen aim to regain form at the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 starting Tuesday. Lakshya looks to build on recent strong performances, while Prannoy returns from injury. Rising stars Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, and Kiran George also compete, with mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde in action.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Faces Tricky Opener, HS Prannoy Eyes Return To Form In Kumamoto | File Pics (Representative Image)

Kumamoto (Japan): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will look to rediscover their touch, while the emerging crop will aim to turn promise into performance at the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Lakshya, who endured a lean patch before rediscovering his touch with a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open followed by quarterfinal appearances at the Denmark and Hylo Open, will be keen to build on that momentum.

Seeded seventh, the 24-year-old from Almora, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, faces a tricky opening-round opponent in Japan's world No. 25 Koki Watanabe.

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze-medallist, has struggled since his pre-Olympic bout of chikungunya hampered his preparation for Paris, where he played through pain but exited early.

The 33-year-old from Kerala, one of India's most consistent performers in recent years with a 2023 Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, will look to regain his form as he returns from injury.

Prannoy had retired midway through his first-round match against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Korea Open in September, clutching his ribs following a cross-court smash. Back in action after more than a month's layoff, he will open against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong.

Among the next generation, US Open winner Ayush Shetty, who stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore en route the Hylo Open quarterfinals, will face top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the first round.

Tharun Mannepalli, a semifinalist at the Macau Open Super 300, takes on Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin, while Kiran George, who upset France's Toma Junior Popov on his way to the Hylo Open quarterfinals, will meet a qualifier.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will face the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

There are no Indian entries in other categories.

