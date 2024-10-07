'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan

Image: X

England tour of Pakistan for three-match test series got underway in Multan on Monday. The opening test is currently being played in Multan and Pakistan Cricket Board has already received flak from fans over wicket for this match. With the team suffering defeat to Bangladesh in the recent series, the pitch for the opening match of the series turned out to be a flat resulting in fans venting out their anger

One on the fan even predicted about Indian crickleters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant scoring 500 runs in a single on such flat track. Not only the fans but even former Englansd skipper Michael Vaughan also criticised the nature of the pitch. Here's what Vauhan and fans said regarding the pitch in the Mulktan Test

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan batters demand flat pitch for opening match

According to reports Pakistan batters wanted a flat pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium for the first Test against England in what can be called as a desperate bid to turn things around in the home Test series.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali while revealing this piece of information, aaded that the former Australian pacer wasn’t pleased with the request and asked the batters to “shut up”.

“I will give you an inside story. Jason Gillespie has handed a shut-up call to Pakistan batters. He wants the pitch to remain the same that has been prepared by the groundsman,” Ali said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.



Pakistan made strong start against England

After losing opener Saim Ayub to England pacer Gus Atkinson in the fourth over, Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique have put the host in control of the opening test. At the time of writing the duo had stitched 157 runs stand with Masood unbeaten on 92 and Shafique playing at the score of 69 runs.