 'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan

'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan

Pakistan are desperate bid to turn things around in the home Test series against England

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

England tour of Pakistan for three-match test series got underway in Multan on Monday. The opening test is currently being played in Multan and Pakistan Cricket Board has already received flak from fans over wicket for this match. With the team suffering defeat to Bangladesh in the recent series, the pitch for the opening match of the series turned out to be a flat resulting in fans venting out their anger

One on the fan even predicted about Indian crickleters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant scoring 500 runs in a single on such flat track. Not only the fans but even former Englansd skipper Michael Vaughan also criticised the nature of the pitch. Here's what Vauhan and fans said regarding the pitch in the Mulktan Test

Pakistan batters demand flat pitch for opening match

According to reports Pakistan batters wanted a flat pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium for the first Test against England in what can be called as a desperate bid to turn things around in the home Test series.

FPJ Shorts
Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Inaugurates Suruchi Sangha Pandal, Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers In Howrah; WATCH
Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Inaugurates Suruchi Sangha Pandal, Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers In Howrah; WATCH
FIFA Bans Mumbai City FC From Signing Players After Solidarity Payment Owed To Brazilian Club
FIFA Bans Mumbai City FC From Signing Players After Solidarity Payment Owed To Brazilian Club
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali while revealing this piece of information, aaded that the former Australian pacer wasn’t pleased with the request and asked the batters to “shut up”.

“I will give you an inside story. Jason Gillespie has handed a shut-up call to Pakistan batters. He wants the pitch to remain the same that has been prepared by the groundsman,” Ali said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

Pakistan made strong start against England

After losing opener Saim Ayub to England pacer Gus Atkinson in the fourth over, Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique have put the host in control of the opening test. At the time of writing the duo had stitched 157 runs stand with Masood unbeaten on 92 and Shafique playing at the score of 69 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Inaugurates Suruchi Sangha Pandal, Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers In...

Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Inaugurates Suruchi Sangha Pandal, Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers In...

FIFA Bans Mumbai City FC From Signing Players After Solidarity Payment Owed To Brazilian Club

FIFA Bans Mumbai City FC From Signing Players After Solidarity Payment Owed To Brazilian Club

'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch...

'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch...

Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title, End Trophy Drought for PBKS Co-Owners Preity Zinta and Ness...

Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title, End Trophy Drought for PBKS Co-Owners Preity Zinta and Ness...

LeBron And Bronny James Make NBA History After Sharing Court During Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles...

LeBron And Bronny James Make NBA History After Sharing Court During Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles...