Pakistani Cricketer Raza Hassan Set To Marry Indian Hindu Girl Pooja, Bride To Convert To Islam

Pakistani cricketer Raza Hassan is set to marry an Indian girl named Pooja Boman next year. The couple got engaged in New York recently.

Pooja is a Hindu but interested in Islam and will convert to her husband's religion before their marriage.

"Thrilled to share that I'm engaged! I asked the love of my life to be mine forever, and she said yes! Excited for all the adventures ahead together," Raza Hassan wrote on social media four days ago.

The 32-year-old currently lives in the US after leaving Pakistan.

Notably, Hassan will become one of several Pakistan national cricketers to marry a girl from across the border. Shoaib Malik, Hassan Ali, Mohsin Khan and Zaheer Abbas all married Indian women with Sania Mirza being the most famous of the lot.

Raza Hassan made his debut for Pakistan in 2012 against Australia but had a very short international career. The orthodox left-arm spinner played 1 ODI and 10 T20Is for Pakistan in which he picked 1 and 10 wickets, respectively.

His consistent performances earned him a place in the 2012 T20 World Cup team but he couldn't flourish in his career after that and eventually fell out of favour with the selectors.