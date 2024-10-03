Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

Usman Qadir |

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has surprisingly announced his retirement and will no longer play for the national team, opting out of it aged just 31. The wrist-spinner announced it via his official handle on X by putting out a lengthy statement.

Son of former legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, the 31-year-old made his first international appearance in November 2020 and has played 26 matches, 25 of which came in T20Is. Collectively, he has bagged 32 scalps and last played in October 2023. In a few of his previous interviews, Usman has expressed his frustrations regarding lack of opportunities and had alleged ex coach Mohammad Hafeez's role behind the same.

In his statement on X, Usman claimed that it has been an honour to represent Pakistan and thanked every stakeholder who made this possible.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way."

"I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me" - Usman Qadir

Usman also thanked his fans for standing by him and their unwavering support throughout and added:

"From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world. As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything."