Jab 'Mahaan' met 'Mahi': Fans amused over picture of MS Dhoni with actor Vikram

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sent fans in south India in a tizzy when pictures of the former India skipper surfaced with National award-winning actor Vikram in Chennai on Monday (January 31). The fans couldn’t keep calm when their ‘Thala’ met ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram.

In a picture shared on the official social media profile of the Chennai Super Kings fans club, Vikram and MS Dhoni can be seen posing together.

Tamil mega-star Vikram, who is best known to Hindi audience for his super lead role in the super hit film 'Aparichit' has also starred in Bollywood movies like Raavan. Vikram has always been a Dhoni fan and has met him on a day when the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Mahaan’ was released.

Here's how netizens reacted to the photo:

Dhoni is currently in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Dhoni led CSK have retained Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad apart from their legendary wicket keeper-batter for the 2022 season and will be going on the auction table purse of Rs 48 crore.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:56 PM IST