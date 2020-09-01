Ivan Rakitic returns to Sevilla after six years at Barcelona

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic will return to Sevilla from Barcelona on a contract until 2024, the Europa League winners confirmed.

The 32-year-old midfielder was among many other plans who were not a part of the future plans of Barcelona's new head coach, Ronald Koeman.

After spending three years with Sevilla, Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 where he played nearly 200 matches. His early years at the Catalan club saw him turning into one of the most important player for Barcelona.

Over the years, Rakitic's role for Barcelona declined and the Croatian struggled to find his form under the club's recent managers. He hadn't been playing as often since coach Quique Setién took over in January.

Having lost playing time to Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who joined the club last summer, he would have faced further competition from new signing Miralem Pjanic.