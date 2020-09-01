Ivan Rakitic returns to Sevilla after six years at Barcelona

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic will return to Sevilla from Barcelona on a contract until 2024, the Europa League winners confirmed.
The 32-year-old midfielder was among many other plans who were not a part of the future plans of Barcelona's new head coach, Ronald Koeman.
After spending three years with Sevilla, Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 where he played nearly 200 matches. His early years at the Catalan club saw him turning into one of the most important player for Barcelona.
Over the years, Rakitic's role for Barcelona declined and the Croatian struggled to find his form under the club's recent managers. He hadn't been playing as often since coach Quique Setién took over in January.
Having lost playing time to Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who joined the club last summer, he would have faced further competition from new signing Miralem Pjanic.
Barcelona began restructuring its squad after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.
In addition to Rakitic, new coach Koeman said he also didn't plan to use Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.
For Sevilla, Rakitic has 149 appearances with 32 goals and 41 assists to his name.
He also has more than 100 appearances with Croatia, helping the team reach the 2018 World Cup final.
Sevilla, meanwhile, won its sixth Europa League title this season. It finished fourth in the Spanish league, securing a Champions League spot for next season.
