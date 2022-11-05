'It’s worrying when you’re going there': Pacer Mark Wood on travelling to Pakistan amid attack on Imran Khan

Mark Wood |

England pacer Mark Wood has expressed security concerns ahead team's tour of Pakistan in December after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked during a rally recently.

The Ben Stokes-led side will travel to the Asian country for a three-match Test series in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December.

England played a seven-match T20 series hosted by Pakistan in September and October.

Wood added that he trusted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to assess any security concerns.

Sad news

“It’s not great is it,” Wood told reporters ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka. “First of all he’s an ex-cricketer, so it’s close to home for us. It’s hugely sad news to hear that as a group.

“From the security, we had (on the T20 tour) I can only mention what we came across and it was fantastic. We were looked after really well but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried by that because you’re going back there when there’s been trouble.

“… it’ll be for people above me to decide whatever happens. But it’s worrying when you’re going back there as a cricketer and there’s unrest in the country. It’s for their country to deal with, not us. We trust our security guys that tell us what to do.”